|
|
Relevant:
|
2016-12-18 — businessinsider.com.au
If Article 50 revocable, then it gives rise to the possibility of MPs rejecting the terms of any Brexit deal the prime minister secures in the two-year negotiation period, as Britain's formal departure would no longer be inevitable.
This, in turn, would increase the chances of another referendum taking place, only this time on the terms of Brexit.
...
"Government has proceeded on the premise that Article 50 may be revocable. When David Davis was asked in the Commons he said `we won't revoke it' which is a very different answer to `it is incapable of being revoked' -- he gave a political answer, not a legal one. My suspicion is the advice the government has had is that Article 50 is revocable."
...
"My view is that the referendum requires that parliament triggers Article 50. I recognise the democratic force of the vote the electorate made on June 23. Whether or not there should be a second referendum on the final deal we strike with Brussels depends upon essentially whether peoples' attitudes remain static between now and the date when the agreement is concluded or whether they change. If they remain static, then I don't think it'd be appropriate to have a second referendum.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.