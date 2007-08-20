This, in turn, would increase the chances of another referendum taking place, only this time on the terms of Brexit.

...

"Government has proceeded on the premise that Article 50 may be revocable. When David Davis was asked in the Commons he said `we won't revoke it' which is a very different answer to `it is incapable of being revoked' -- he gave a political answer, not a legal one. My suspicion is the advice the government has had is that Article 50 is revocable."

...

"My view is that the referendum requires that parliament triggers Article 50. I recognise the democratic force of the vote the electorate made on June 23. Whether or not there should be a second referendum on the final deal we strike with Brussels depends upon essentially whether peoples' attitudes remain static between now and the date when the agreement is concluded or whether they change. If they remain static, then I don't think it'd be appropriate to have a second referendum.