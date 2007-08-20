|
|
Relevant:
|
2016-12-19 — reuters.com
Apple Inc. appealed on Monday against a $14-billion tax demand as the European Union issued details of its ruling that the iPhone maker won sweetheart tax deals from the Irish government which amounted to illegal subsidies.
The tech giant's combative stand -- its lead lawyer told Reuters that Apple was a "convenient target" for an EU antitrust chief driven by "headlines" -- underlined its anger with the European Commission, which it says ignored evidence from Irish experts before the decision on Aug. 30.
The Obama administration also voiced displeasure at what it said was the European Union helping itself to cash that should have ended up in the United States while many in Silicon Valley saw it as further proof that an envious Europe, having lost out on new tech markets, is trying to rig regulations against them.
...
Apple's Irish tax arrangements have allowed it to pay tax at a rate of 3.8 percent on $200 billion of overseas profits over the past 10 years, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate filings.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.