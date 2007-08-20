The tech giant's combative stand -- its lead lawyer told Reuters that Apple was a "convenient target" for an EU antitrust chief driven by "headlines" -- underlined its anger with the European Commission, which it says ignored evidence from Irish experts before the decision on Aug. 30.

The Obama administration also voiced displeasure at what it said was the European Union helping itself to cash that should have ended up in the United States while many in Silicon Valley saw it as further proof that an envious Europe, having lost out on new tech markets, is trying to rig regulations against them.

...

Apple's Irish tax arrangements have allowed it to pay tax at a rate of 3.8 percent on $200 billion of overseas profits over the past 10 years, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate filings.