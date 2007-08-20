|
|
Relevant:
|
2016-12-19 — reuters.com
French judges convicted IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Monday of negligence for a state payout made while she served as France's finance minister in 2008, but imposed no punishment, citing her preoccupation at the time with the global financial crisis.
It was unclear whether the verdict would force Lagarde from her position as managing director of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund, a job she started in 2011. The IMF said its executive board was meeting on Monday to consider the implications of the ruling.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.