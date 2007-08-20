2016-12-19 — vanityfair.com

``Now, it is hard to imagine that Ivanka felt it was wrong to donate her time in order to raise money to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital through the site CharityBuzz. For years, she and her brothers have been auctioning off their time for the cause, and it's a common-enough way that celebrities and high-profile individuals use their clout to do good. But Ivanka and her brothers are no longer celebrities or normal, high-profile billionaire business people. They are the incoming First Family. They can't operate like it's business as usual anymore, especially if Ivanka's business will now be politics, and all three children play a role in the transition, sit in on meetings with world leaders, and consider ways around anti-nepotism rules.''