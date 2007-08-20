|
The U.S. population, meanwhile, posted one of its lowest growth rates since the late 1930s, shortly after the Great Depression, said Brookings Institution demographer William Frey. That's largely because baby-boomer generation population declines haven't been fully replaced by new births or immigration.
Eight states had population losses this year, including three -- Pennsylvania, New York and Wyoming -- that posted gains last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Illinois had the biggest drop, losing more than 37,000 people.
The demographic shifts mean 24 percent of Americans live in the West, and another 38 percent of the population is concentrated in the South, according to Census officials.
