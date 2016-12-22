|
|
2016-12-22 — forbes.com
It's not even that he has views on the subject which are questionable. It's that he states that he believes things about trade that are simply not true. Absolutely flat out not true. Which is a bit tricky if he's to be guiding, in some manner, trade policy.
Navarro believes that a Value Added Tax system favours exports and leans against imports. This is again simply not so. A VAT system is entirely neutral upon the source of goods and services--it is a tax upon the place of consumption and thus has no effect upon place of supply at all.
