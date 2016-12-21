2016-12-22 — mishtalk.com

It takes quite a stretch of the imagination to presume €20 billion "bazooka" will plug a €360 billion hole. To do so would require an unbelievable recovery rate on those nonperforming loans. €20 billion will not be enough. Heck, €120 billion is probably not enough. And on top of it all, between 50,000 and 150,000 job cuts are coming.

