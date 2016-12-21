2016-12-22 — washingtonpost.com

Donald Trump's hotel company and two of the country's leading labor unions reached agreement Wednesday on deals that will offer new benefits to hundreds of workers at his Las Vegas hotel and pave the way for workers at his D.C. hotel to unionize. The Vegas agreement resolves a high-profile battle at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, where Trump, as co-owner, refused to recognize a vote to organize last year by housekeepers, maids, porters, cooks and other members of the UNITE HERE Culinary Workers Union and the Bartenders Union.

