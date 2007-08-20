|
Apparently, in Trump's view, having Wall Street run the U.S. Treasury Department and his economic team is no longer adequate. (See related articles below.) A high frequency trader will now govern the largest branch of the U.S. military.
Wall Street veteran and critic Nomi Prins calls Trump's anti-establishment rhetoric during the campaign "the biggest scam of his career," writing the following at her blog: "In the realm of politico-financial power and in Trump's experience and ideology, the one with the most toys always wins. So it's hardly a surprise that his money- and power-centric cabinet won't be focused on public service or patriotism or civic duty, but on the consolidation of corporate and private gain at the expense of the citizenry."''
