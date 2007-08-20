|
2016-12-22 — reuters.com
"We're going to get it done for less than that, and we're committed to working together to make sure that happens," Muilenburg said, telling reporters he gave Trump a "personal commitment" that costs would not run out of control.
Asked whether he had secured concessions from Lockheed Martin on its F-35 fighter jet program, which he has complained was "out of control," Trump said it was to soon to know.
"It's a dance, you know, it's a little bit of a dance. But we're going to get the costs down and we're going to get it done beautifully," he told reporters.
