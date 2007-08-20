2016-12-26 — theawl.com

``... our mainstream culture conflates the amount of things you have going on with how important you are. So, say you're the person who arrives at the office holiday party two hours late and then leaves earlier than the rest of the guests because you "have another thing you need to get to." While in the mid-2oth century that would have registered as a low-status social maneuver (i.e.,: "This person doesn't have control of their leisure time because they're beholden to a boss and therefore must not be a boss themselves"), it now registers as high-status to a lot of people (i.e.,: "You must be in such demand and have so many irons in the fire that you cannot dedicate a set block of time to any one activity."). ''