2016-12-28 — kunstler.com
``[Obama] played the role with cool-headed decorum, but that raises the question: was he just playing a role? From the get-go, he made himself hostage to some of the most sinister puppeteers of the Deep State: Robert Rubin, Larry Summers, and Tim Geithner on the money side, and the Beltway Neocon war party infestation on the foreign affairs side.'' -- Of course, there's a NEW "hope and change" in town now, AKA "make America Great Again"...
