Recession, market correction, resumed rate cuts next year, as Trump Stimulus to fail to launch: Rickards
2016-12-28 — cnbc.com
``The markets have been rallying on the back of Trump's win as investors bet on tax cuts and fiscal spending under the new administration. However, "the stimulus is not going to come" as Trump's proposed tax cuts will hit government revenue while the Congress is likely to block his stimulus plans as the U.S. is already $20 trillion in debt, Rickards added.'' -- Or, they'll pass the stimulus, and we'll be consciously on the road to hyperinflation...
