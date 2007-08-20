...

The last 36 hours have been worse than I've ever seen regarding groupthink, rash conclusion-drawing, jettisoning of any hint of skepticism, and just the overall mass panic that we're all used to at this point. We should have no confidence whatsoever that anything will improve, given the media's horrible track record, as well as Trump's inclination to troll them at every opportunity. It's like a dysfunctional marriage; they're both secretly in love with each other, but they express it through rage-fueled outbursts and petty fights.