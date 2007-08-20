|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-01-01 — medium.com
Fueling the bullish outlook is the risk of chaos on multiple fronts: a possible trade war from America's fraying relationship with China, the alleged Russian hack of U.S. political parties, the U.K.'s complicated exit from the European Union, and elections slated in France, Germany and the Netherlands that may see a rise of nationalist groups. And then there are Trump's frequent Twitter posts, in which the U.S. president-elect feuded with rivals and made declarations that unsettled allies even before he takes office Jan. 20.
...
The last 36 hours have been worse than I've ever seen regarding groupthink, rash conclusion-drawing, jettisoning of any hint of skepticism, and just the overall mass panic that we're all used to at this point. We should have no confidence whatsoever that anything will improve, given the media's horrible track record, as well as Trump's inclination to troll them at every opportunity. It's like a dysfunctional marriage; they're both secretly in love with each other, but they express it through rage-fueled outbursts and petty fights.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.