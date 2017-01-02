...

You will indeed face a rising tax rate as more is earned. But not the benefit withdrawal rate at the same time meaning that the effective marginal tax rate is lower. Thus I expect more of those on this benefit to work more hours than those on the traditional benefit system. That is, I expect us to be able to prove that high marginal taxation rates are a disincentive to work for the poor just as much as they are for the rich. This is something I believe to be true right now but it would be nice to be able to wave the evidence around.