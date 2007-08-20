Sure, the tech geeks out there in the dork-o-sphere will suggest that the United States bolster its cybersecurity to keep pace with other countries in an age when online attacks have already become commonplace. But Trump is not president-elect of Nerdsylvania, he's president-elect of America, and what America needs right now is a president who communicates via quill-pen-written parchments delivered by horse-riding couriers.

Here's another funny gem from this article, for good measure:

"I know a lot about hacking," Trump said Saturday, presumably referring to computer hacking and not the age-old practice of hacking an enemy courier to death after knocking him off his bicycle and stealing his important documents. "And hacking is a very hard thing to prove."