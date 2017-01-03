|
2017-01-03 — usatoday.com
Ford Motor announced Tuesday that it would cancel plans for a $1.6 billion Mexico plant and launch a Michigan expansion in a move that may be viewed as a capitulation to Donald Trump.
Ford CEO Mark Fields said the company would spend $700 million and add 700 jobs to "transform and expand" its Flat Rock, Mich. manufacturing plant, where it will make autonomous and electric vehicles.
To be sure, Ford acknowledged in a statement that it would still move production of the next-generation Focus sedan to Mexico. But it will be built at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, not at a new facility.
