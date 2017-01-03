|
2017-01-03 — washingtonpost.com
House Republicans scrapped plans to weaken an independent ethics watchdog on the first day of the 115th Congress after a backlash from President-elect Donald Trump and others, as a new period of Republican-led governance started taking shape on a tumultuous note.
In a complete reversal, the House GOP moved to withdraw proposed changes they approved the day before to official rules that would rein in the Office of congressional Ethics (OCE). Instead, the House will study changes to the office with an August deadline.
