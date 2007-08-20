2017-01-03 — doctorhousingbubble.com

``Housing markets have turned into a speculative asset class. The difference however is that unlike stocks, prices go up and down in longer periods. We're in a stage where the public feels like it doesn't want to miss out which is very reminiscent of 2006 and 2007''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.