2017-01-03 — express.co.uk

``Mr Soros, once a self-proclaimed "avid supporter" of the European Union, has now turned his back on the bloc saying that after the financial crash of 2008 what was once seen as a relationship of equals as been turned into one of "creditors and debtors" which is "neither voluntary nor equal".''

