Trump (Lying or Looking to Score Points?) Threatens GM Over Handful of Mexican-Built Cars Sold in US
2017-01-03 — bloomberg.com
``Trump said in a Twitter post that the largest U.S. automaker, which manufactures a Chevrolet Cruze hatchback model in San Luis Potosi, should build the car at home or face a hefty tariff. However, GM has sold only 4,900 such hatchbacks north of the border, said spokesman Tony Cervone. The almost 200,000 Cruze sedans that Americans have bought were all built in a plant in Lordstown, Ohio.''
