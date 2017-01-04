|
ith the upcoming change in administrations, we expect that there will be extraordinary challenges for California in the uncertain times ahead," the state leaders said. They vowed to protect "California's economy and our sensible policies on climate change, health care, civil rights, and immigration."
State Democratic leaders have promised to fight to maintain "sanctuary cities" -- something Trump pledged to fight during his presidential campaign -- and De Leon, with Rendon, introduced sweeping state legislation in late December to blunt Trump's expected immigration policies. The measures, expected to pass early this year, would offer undocumented immigrants more access to legal help and would further spell out the limits of local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration agents.
