Should the Zakarian trial proceed, it will create a legal spectacle for the new President. Zakarian and Andrés pulled out of agreements to open restaurants in Trump's Washington hotel following Trump's 2015 reference to some Mexican immigrants as "rapists." Trump sued the chefs separately for breach of contract, seeking more than $10 million in damages apiece, and they countersued.

Attorneys in the Zakarian case previewed in court Tuesday that much of the expert testimony in the case will address Trump's claims of future lost profits from the restaurant deal, as well as what he did to mitigate the loss.