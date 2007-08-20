|
2017-01-04 — thehill.com
A liberal advocacy organization on Wednesday launched two six-figure television ad buys urging GOP Sens. Dean Heller (Nev.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.) to oppose President-elect Donald Trump's choice for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin.
"Former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin raised millions to elect Trump," the narrator says in the ads. "Now Trump picked him to be America's top economic official, even though Mnuchin made millions after his bank foreclosed on homeowners and discriminated against Latinos."
