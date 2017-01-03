2017-01-04 — washingtonpost.com

``Meanwhile, Ford's decision to abandon a new factory in Mexico was not a unilateral victory for Trump's nascent administration. The president-elect had criticized Ford during his campaign for shifting production of the Focus to the new facility south of the border. On Tuesday, Ford announced that it would invest a little less than half the money saved from cancelling that project into producing electric and self-driving vehicles at facilities in Michigan and Illinois.''