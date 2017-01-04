A full validation of the bank notes is a set back for Modi who had been relying on this move to burnish his administration's corruption fighting credentials and boost its popularity ahead of key state elections. The anti-corruption measure has dented economic growth and forced millions into lengthy bank queues, although it remains broadly popular.

This either shows there really was negligibly-little "black money", or that the true black money operators were sophisticated enough to launder their cash into the "legit" system -- either way, Modi's operation failed on its stated justifications. Of course, it still succeeded as a raw-power move pushing people further into the digital banking system.