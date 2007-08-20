|
|
2017-01-05 — sputniknews.com
... a new set of leaks by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), the German radio group NDR and the London Guardian newspaper, allege that Juncker took a close interest in tax affairs and that -- under his leadership -- Luxembourg managed to block a tax 'peer review' process between member states and an investigation into cross-border tax avoidance strategies.
"Member states lose hundreds of billions each year in their budgets due to these tax deals. This money is needed for massive public investments."
"Juncker is part of the problem and not the solution. It's absurd that millions of Europeans who have suffered from austerity policies that created social division now have the godfather of tax dumping presiding over the EU commission," the German MEP said.
