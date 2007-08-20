2017-01-05 — nydailynews.com

``Macy's says it is eliminating more than 10,000 jobs and plans to move forward with 68 store closures after a disappointing holiday shopping season... The retailer said Wednesday that sales at its established stores fell 2.1% in November and December compared to the same period last year.''

