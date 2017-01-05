2017-01-05 — usatoday.com

``Department-store chain Sears Holdings is seeking to stem its bleeding by closing another 150 stores, including 108 Kmart locations, and selling its Craftsman brand to raise cash. The ailing retailer said Thursday that it had reached a deal to sell the tools brand to Stanley Black & Decker for a net present value of about $900 million, including future royalty payments.''

