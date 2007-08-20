...

I'm sure "tons" of constituents were "upset," at the very least. After all, a secret ballot cast in the middle of the night on a holiday weekend by the members of only one party alone is the sort of thing I'd expect to hear that "comrades" were involved in, not congressmen.

...

House Republicans managed to transform what could have been perhaps the easiest or even best day for congress in over a century, and turn it into something so ugly and humiliating that it's hard to imagine how they could have done any worse.

...

A few hours and the whole thing was over... with the independence of the Office of Congressional Ethics intact. If you'd forgotten who truly runs this country, I hope this reminded you. The power is ours, if we want it, not theirs. It always has been, whether we've always realized it or not... And I'm proud of President-elect Donald Trump for taking a stand in opposition to the House Republicans and for showing the country that he is capable of thinking like US and about US.