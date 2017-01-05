|
|
Trump Bizarrely Tweet-threatens the Non-American Toyota For Planning to Move Non-American Production To Mexico, As Paul Ryan Reiterates "No" on Tariffs
2017-01-05 — washingtonpost.com
``That factory broke ground in November, and production is expected to begin in 2019. The work is being shifted to the plant from a facility in Canada. In a statement Thursday, Toyota said that there is no change in employment and production in the United States as a result of the new operations.'' -- Trump may quickly exhaust his fascist "easy" button if he cries wolf like this too often...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.