2017-01-05 — investmentresearchdynamics.com

`` Trump's appointments, for the most part, suggest that Trump is merely "draining" the swamp of the Blue swamp monsters and is replacing them with Red swamp monsters. And in reality, Wall Street monsters do not distinguish between Red and Blue. That's because the god they worship is GREEN. The latest proposed appointment is a Sullivan & Cromwell lawyer to head the SEC. Sullivan & Cromwell is Wall Street's most highly regarded legal operative in NYC. Need anymore be said?''