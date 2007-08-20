|
|
2017-01-06 — bloomberg.com
The number of jobless fell more than forecast in December, with the unemployment rate holding at a low of 6 percent, and inflation posted a record increase to 1.7 percent from 0.7 percent. While surging energy costs drove much of the price gains, food and goods also got more expensive. Factory-orders data published Friday pointed to a revival of manufacturing demand.
Within an hour of the inflation data, Clemens Fuest, president of the Munich-based Ifo research institute, called on the ECB to consider ending its bond-buying in March. The Governing Council decided last month to extend the program until at least the end of 2017.
...
Bild, the nation's most-read newspaper, said in an opinion piece that with interest rates on deposit accounts near zero, people "are seeing a net devaluation of their savings while governments in euro countries can continue borrowing at historically low costs." It urged Draghi to apply the same "vehemence" to protecting savers as he used to defend the euro.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.