Within an hour of the inflation data, Clemens Fuest, president of the Munich-based Ifo research institute, called on the ECB to consider ending its bond-buying in March. The Governing Council decided last month to extend the program until at least the end of 2017.

...

Bild, the nation's most-read newspaper, said in an opinion piece that with interest rates on deposit accounts near zero, people "are seeing a net devaluation of their savings while governments in euro countries can continue borrowing at historically low costs." It urged Draghi to apply the same "vehemence" to protecting savers as he used to defend the euro.