2017-01-06 — cnn.com
According to Trump's website, those steps could include: remittance seizure, potential tariffs and foreign aids cuts, increasing fees on temporary visas issued to Mexican CEOs and diplomats, increasing fees on border crossing cards, increasing fees on NAFTA worker visas; and increasing fees at ports of entry to the US from Mexico.
A major challenge for judging Trump's proposal is that most of those steps amount to a drop in the bucket -- less than $1 billion -- compared to the proposed cost of the wall. And the one step that could provide the required amount of money -- remittance seizure -- would face major legal obstacles, in addition to the likelihood of severe domestic and international backlash.
God bless innumeracy. At least, that must be what Trump is thinking, or would be, if he understood what "innumeracy" was...
