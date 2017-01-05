A major challenge for judging Trump's proposal is that most of those steps amount to a drop in the bucket -- less than $1 billion -- compared to the proposed cost of the wall. And the one step that could provide the required amount of money -- remittance seizure -- would face major legal obstacles, in addition to the likelihood of severe domestic and international backlash.

God bless innumeracy. At least, that must be what Trump is thinking, or would be, if he understood what "innumeracy" was...