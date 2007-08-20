2017-01-06 — nakedcapitalism.com

``... we might find out if the CFPB has been investigating any of the President's businesses. Remember Trump University and the President-elect's $25 million consumer fraud settlement? That was a private settlement. It didn't cover any liability to the government for violation of federal statutes. CFPB has jurisdiction over private student loans, including not only lenders, but "service providers" and "related parties" and critically, parties that provide "substantial assistance" to the commission of unfair, deceptive, and abusive acts and practices. Similarly, Trump has done condo developments--those are subject to the Interstate Land Sales Act, which is also under CFPB jurisdiction. CFPB investigations aren't public, so I have no idea if any of these issues are on the CFPB's radar, but if the CFPB had been investigating any sort of Trump enterprise when Cordray was removed, well, then we're in Richard Nixon territory, and that doesn't end well.''