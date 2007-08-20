2017-01-07 — zerohedge.com

``As the champagne glasses clink in Washington over a record-breaking streak of job growth on record (as the percent of the population employed slumped), and the fastest wage growth since the start of the recovery (for managers), we just wanted to remind a few blinkered media types that Obama's "recovery" has officially been the worst recovery in US history (despite adding almost $10 trillion to the national debt)...''

