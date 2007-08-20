2017-01-08 — caseyresearch.com

``An honest money system has feedback loops that keep things from getting out of hand. Under the Bretton Woods system, for instance, a nation that imported more than it exported soon found its gold reserves -- and therefore its money supply -- shrinking. A recession was sure to follow. But the post-1971 fake money system has no such natural limits.''

