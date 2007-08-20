|
Why would President-elect Donald Trump discredit himself further by nominating a Goldman Sachs outside counsel to run the already discredited SEC when the law firm's partners were funneling serious money into his opponent's campaign to make sure he didn't win.
In response to the so-called "populist" president placing the vampire squid and its tentacles securely around anything that smells like money in the U.S. government, protesters from New York Communities for Change stormed the lobby of Goldman Sachs' headquarters in Manhattan yesterday and unfurled a banner reading "Government Sachs."
