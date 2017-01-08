... "It used to be jobs found me," says Brown, 46, who lives in Wheaton, Ill. "The world has definitely changed." He has learned, for example, that his diverse work history, which includes overseeing marketing, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions, is viewed as a negative by the many firms that seek in-depth experience in specific areas... Many businesses remain locked in a post-recession mindset ingrained by the downturn's severity and that's adding up to long-term frustration for workers on the sidelines for at least six months.

Carl Van Horn, director of the Heidrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, rattles off the roadblocks faced by the long-term unemployed including having to explain large gaps on a resume and age discrimination. In 2015, about 36% of the long-term unemployed were 55 or older, Labor Department figures show. And some have seen their skills atrophy or have succumbed to depression, alcoholism or drug abuse, Van Horn says.