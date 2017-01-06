2017-01-08 — washingtonpost.com

``The Limited has posted a message on its website saying it is closing all of its 250 stores nationwide, a move that would make the women's apparel chain the latest big-name retailer to be wounded by shoppers' growing preference for online shopping and "fast fashion."... A spokesman told the Associated Press that the company will shut its stores by Sunday and that the closures would result in about 4,000 job cuts.'' -- Let's see, this un-does the benefit of about two of Trump's arm twist-deals? It will be interesting when he jacks up tariffs and then retail REALLY suffers... at any rate, it sure is "obvious" that the economy and employment market is really going gangbusters, and unemployment is truly headed for sub-4.0% territory this year...