What 1 Million US Jobs? Dreading a Trade War, China Sends Alibaba's Jack Ma to Trump for some Fence Mending
2017-01-09 — wolfstreet.com
``Carrot and Stick. That's how China is approaching a pending trade war and all kinds of disagreements proffered by President-Elect Donald Trump.''
