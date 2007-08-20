|
2017-01-10 — bloomberg.com
``For the U.K. economy, the good news is that following the Brexit vote, the sky hasn't fallen as many predicted; on the contrary, it's been a period of unexpected fair weather. The bad news is that the benign outlook is encouraging a surge in borrowing, leaving households vulnerable if the Bank of England decides to tighten monetary policy.''
