Money Supply Will Continue Rapid Growth Because Fed Is Loosening, Not Tightening - The Wall Street Examiner
2017-01-10 — wallstreetexaminer.com
``The Fed's policy of "raising interest rates" by paying the banks a bigger subsidy is not a tightening. It's just the opposite, and it's going to show up in continuing, if not increasing, monetary growth.'' -- Another aspect of the fraud the Fed is pulling off (did you wonder how the stock market keeps levitated and is contending for new record-highs?)... eventually, there will be a reckoning...
