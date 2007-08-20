|
2017-01-11 — thestreet.com
For Amazon Prime shoppers, life has just gotten a little cheaper. This morning, the online retailer announced its partnership with Chase bank to release the Prime Rewards Visa Card, a credit card which returns a whopping 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases.
The card, which is only available to Prime subscribers, also gives 2% cash back at an oddly specific mix of restaurants, gas stations and drug stores, and 1% cash back everywhere else. It will also eliminate foreign transaction fees, a vestigial rent that banks continue to charge users every time they travel overseas.
Amazon keeps offering what consumers want -- kudos to it (assuming anyone can qualify for this card, which is issued by Chase)...
