2017-01-11 — bloomberg.com
The U.K. could put an annual limit on the number of migrants allowed to enter the country from the European Union, the government minister responsible for immigration said, as he outlined potential options for a new visa regime after Brexit.
One possibility would be to require companies to pay an "immigration skills charge" for every skilled European worker they bring into the U.K., Home Office Minister Robert Goodwill told lawmakers in London on Wednesday.
He suggested ministers would consider an overall limit on the number of EU migrants let in each year, replicating arrangements now in place for people coming from outside Europe.
