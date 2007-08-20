2017-01-11 — reuters.com

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, VW will pay a $1.5-billion civil fine and $2.8-billion criminal fine. It would have faced higher fines if it hadn't agreed to spend an estimated $11 billion to address consumer vehicles. ... Prosecutors also charged six Volkswagen executives and employees, for their roles in the nearly 10-year conspiracy, including Oliver Schmidt, who was a manager in charge of VW's environmental and engineering office in Michigan.

