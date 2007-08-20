...

Amazon's move could do less to help the U.S. economy than is immediately apparent. Research groups have argued that the company kills more jobs than it creates because it has disrupted the traditional retail industry. Critics also say tax breaks and other incentives that have helped fuel Amazon's warehouse growth weren't worth the investment because they create mostly low-wage jobs, many of them temporary.

Over the past five years, Amazon says it has created more than 150,000 jobs in the U.S., growing its workforce in the country to 180,000 at the end of last year. Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex will also create hundreds of thousands of jobs for people who want the flexibility to be an entrepreneur and set their own schedule, the Seattle-based company said.