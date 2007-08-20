2017-01-12 — ekathimerini.com

``Greece's navy has sent a tank landing ship to the island of Lesvos to house refugees and migrants during a cold snap that has triggered public health warnings. '' -- Temperatures have reportedly dipped to -10C in Greece...

