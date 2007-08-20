An aide to Le Pen, who leads in the latest opinion poll for the presidency, declined to comment on her reason for being in the lobby of the building on Thursday. Le Pen waved off reporters when approached.

Donald Trump had no plans to meet with Le Pen, according to an aide to the president-elect, who asked not to be identified without authorization to speak publicly. Neither is she on Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon's schedule, a person familiar said. Le Pen's campaign chief of staff, David Rachline, said earlier that she was making a private visit to New York.