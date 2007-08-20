2017-01-12 — youtube.com

``In this Majority Report clip, Sam Seder reads from a 9-page letter that was written by Coretta Scott King which indicts Jeff Sessions for intimidation of black voters while he was Alabama's U.S. Attorney. Good ol' Sen. Strom Thurmond did not enter the letter into the record during that hearing, but it's now being published by various news outlets.''

